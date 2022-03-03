PUVs on full capacity under Alert Level 1

MULTIMEDIA

PITX under 'new normal'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters prepare to enter the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City on Thursday, days after Metro Manila was put under COVID-19 Alert Level 1. Public utility vehicles are now allowed to accommodate up to their full seating capacity under what the government considers the’’new normal’ in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.