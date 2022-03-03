PUVs on full capacity under Alert Level 1

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PITX under 'new normal' George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 03 2022 05:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters prepare to enter the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City on Thursday, days after Metro Manila was put under COVID-19 Alert Level 1. Public utility vehicles are now allowed to accommodate up to their full seating capacity under what the government considers the’’new normal’ in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. DOH expresses concern over PUV capacity under Alert Level 1 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 PITX Alert Level 1 PUV PUV full capacity transportation public transportation pandemic travel /video/business/03/05/22/agri-industry-group-to-govt-scrap-vat-fuel-excise-tax/sports/03/05/22/nba-bucks-knocks-off-bulls-for-3rd-straight-win/sports/03/05/22/nba-high-scoring-start-boosts-wolves-past-thunder/news/03/05/22/navotas-mayor-tiangco-to-support-marcos-uniteam/sports/03/05/22/nba-balanced-attack-guides-magic-past-raptors