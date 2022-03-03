Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Back to the mall as COVID-19 cases lessen

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 03 2022 07:32 PM

Mall visit as fresh COVID-19 cases lessen

People visit a mall in Makati on Thursday, the second consecutive day authorities in the Philippines logged less than a thousand fresh COVID-19 cases. New virus cases reported during the day were at 989, while the positivity rate was at 4.5 percent, according to the latest Department of Health bulletin.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   Alert Level 1   mall   mall visit  