Mall visit as fresh COVID-19 cases lessen

MULTIMEDIA Back to the mall as COVID-19 cases lessen Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 03 2022 07:32 PM People visit a mall in Makati on Thursday, the second consecutive day authorities in the Philippines logged less than a thousand fresh COVID-19 cases. New virus cases reported during the day were at 989, while the positivity rate was at 4.5 percent, according to the latest Department of Health bulletin. Philippines reports 989 new COVID-19 cases, 4.5pct positivity rate