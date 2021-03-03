Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Two tired to ride

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 03 2021 09:08 PM

Two tired to ride

Bicycle riders and motorists, cross the Jones Bridge in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday. Lawmakers approved on Wednesday 3 measures seeking to establish a safe network of bicycle lanes, as more Filipinos have turned to bike commuting during the pandemic. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   bike   bicycle   bike commute   cyclists   bikers   Jones Bridge   Manila   multimedia  