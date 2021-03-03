Home > News MULTIMEDIA Two tired to ride George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 03 2021 09:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Bicycle riders and motorists, cross the Jones Bridge in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday. Lawmakers approved on Wednesday 3 measures seeking to establish a safe network of bicycle lanes, as more Filipinos have turned to bike commuting during the pandemic. House panel consolidates bills creating bike lane networks Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 bike bicycle bike commute cyclists bikers Jones Bridge Manila multimedia /news/03/03/21/pagdami-ng-covid-19-cases-posibleng-dahil-sa-mga-bagong-variant-octa/overseas/03/03/21/elephants-or-avocados-a-kenyan-dilemma/overseas/03/03/21/dfa-tells-filipinos-in-myanmar-to-avoid-places-of-protests-as-violence-escalates/news/03/03/21/should-red-tagging-be-criminalized-some-senators-say-definition-must-be-settled-first/business/03/03/21/trade-chief-says-vaccine-roll-out-signals-start-of-economic-recovery-thanks-china