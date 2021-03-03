MULTIMEDIA

More Philippine health workers get COVID-19 vaccine

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A health worker prepares the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during the ceremonial inoculation at The Medical City in Pasig City on Wednesday. So far, 2,793 people have been inoculated a day after the vaccines were distributed last Monday to 11 hospitals, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, with the government aiming to give out the 600,000 Chinese-donated vials of Sinovac's product within this week.