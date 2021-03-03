Home > News MULTIMEDIA More Philippine health workers get COVID-19 vaccine Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 03 2021 03:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A health worker prepares the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during the ceremonial inoculation at The Medical City in Pasig City on Wednesday. So far, 2,793 people have been inoculated a day after the vaccines were distributed last Monday to 11 hospitals, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, with the government aiming to give out the 600,000 Chinese-donated vials of Sinovac's product within this week. H eyes distribution of all 600,000 Sinovac vaccines within first week of March Philippines eyes giving COVID-19 shots to all health workers in March Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine Medical City /news/03/03/21/deped-urged-to-go-beyond-quarantine-levels-in-choosing-schools-for-pilot-physical-classes/news/03/03/21/addl-1783-covid-19-cases-logged-in-ph-total-climbs-past-582000/news/03/03/21/house-panel-consolidates-bills-creating-bike-lane-networks/sports/03/03/21/nba-despite-devin-bookers-ejection-suns-defeat-lakers/life/03/03/21/australia-building-worlds-first-platypus-sanctuary