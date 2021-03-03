MULTIMEDIA

Helping students with 'Tele-Aral Program'

Ted Aljibe, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A registered teacher wearing a face mask and shield as a precaution against COVID-19 gestures in front of a computer as she and dozens other teachers conduct a teleconference with struggling students, helping them in their school lessons at a local government-sanctioned online tutorial class in Taguig City on Wednesday. A teacher’s group has called on the government to come up with a clear plan to reopen schools and resume face-to-face classes citing the challenges that students have been facing with distance learning.