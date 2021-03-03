Home > News MULTIMEDIA Helping students with 'Tele-Aral Program' Ted Aljibe, AFP Posted at Mar 03 2021 11:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A registered teacher wearing a face mask and shield as a precaution against COVID-19 gestures in front of a computer as she and dozens other teachers conduct a teleconference with struggling students, helping them in their school lessons at a local government-sanctioned online tutorial class in Taguig City on Wednesday. A teacher’s group has called on the government to come up with a clear plan to reopen schools and resume face-to-face classes citing the challenges that students have been facing with distance learning. Teachers’ group presses gov’t for safe reopening of schools DepEd drops plan to shorten vacation to 2 weeks Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 online learning teleconference distance learning education school teachers Tele-Aral Program Taguig multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/03/21/barangay-kagawad-timbog-sa-pagtutulak-ng-marijuana-sa-cagayan/entertainment/03/03/21/30-years-on-eddie-murphy-arsenio-hall-are-coming-2-america/video/business/03/03/21/vaccine-rollout-euphoria-pushes-ph-shares-up/entertainment/03/03/21/disneys-raya-and-the-last-dragon-takes-audience-on-an-southeast-asian-inspired-adventure/video/news/03/03/21/pdea-operative-involved-in-quezon-city-shootout-discloses-alleged-beatings-from-police