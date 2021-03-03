MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning up on World Wildlife Day

Members of various organizations from the government and private sectors participate in a clean-up activity at the Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA), where thousands of migratory birds visit annually, in Las Pinas City on Wednesday. The event was organized to mark World Wildlife Day proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) during its 68th session on December 20, 2013 to celebrate and raise awareness on the world’s wild animals and plants,