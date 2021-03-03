MULTIMEDIA

Catching customers' attention

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Roadside vendors selling local delicacies wave and try to catch the attention of motorists along Sumulong Highway in Antipolo City on Wednesday. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez recently said the government is confident the economy could start seeing positive growth this year following the start of inoculations against COVID-19 as the arrival of the vaccines have increased consumer confidence.