Home > News MULTIMEDIA Catching customers' attention Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 03 2021 07:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Roadside vendors selling local delicacies wave and try to catch the attention of motorists along Sumulong Highway in Antipolo City on Wednesday. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez recently said the government is confident the economy could start seeing positive growth this year following the start of inoculations against COVID-19 as the arrival of the vaccines have increased consumer confidence. Trade chief says further easing of restrictions seen as vaccination progresses 'Ang tagal naman': Small businesses speak on Duterte forecast of 2023 return to normalcy Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 vendors local delicacies small-medium enterprise roadside vendor Sumulong Highway Antipolo multimedia multimedi photos /video/entertainment/03/03/21/sharon-excited-na-sa-kaniyang-daring-movie-role/entertainment/03/03/21/trailer-ph-set-us-series-almost-paradise-to-air-on-abs-cbn-platforms/sports/03/03/21/tokyo-olympics-board-gets-12-new-female-members/video/news/03/03/21/nbi-may-alok-na-trauma-assessment-sa-mga-operatiba-sa-qc-misencounter/news/03/03/21/pilipinas-maaari-na-muling-magpadala-ng-household-workers-sa-uae