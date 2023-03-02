MULTIMEDIA
Workers seek repeal of 'Herrera Law' in Women's Month protest
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 02 2023 09:27 PM
Women workers hold a picket in front of the Commission on Human Rights headquarters in Quezon City on Thursday, as they call for the junking of Republic Act 6715, or the Herrera Law, and other policies promoting labor contractualization in the country. The group is also set to join the International Women's Day protest on March 8 to call for higher wages, better working conditions, and a repeal of alleged anti-worker laws.
