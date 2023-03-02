MULTIMEDIA

Workers seek repeal of 'Herrera Law' in Women's Month protest

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Women workers hold a picket in front of the Commission on Human Rights headquarters in Quezon City on Thursday, as they call for the junking of Republic Act 6715, or the Herrera Law, and other policies promoting labor contractualization in the country. The group is also set to join the International Women's Day protest on March 8 to call for higher wages, better working conditions, and a repeal of alleged anti-worker laws.