Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Climate activists oppose Japan’s promotion of LNG, hydrogen

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2023 01:32 PM

Japan urged to look for genuine energy solutions

Climate activists hold a protest in front of the Japanese Embassy in Manila on Thursday, to oppose Japan's increased promotion of Liquefied Natural Gas as well as the country’s shift to hydrogen and ammonia as replacements for fossil fuels. The group urged Japan to explore for more sustainable energy solutions as the country hosts the 5th Japan Energy Summit in Tokyo to discuss energy security.

Read More:  Japan   energy security   Climate change   5th Japan Energy Summit   LNG   liquefied Natural Gas   hydrogen   ammonia  