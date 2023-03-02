Japan urged to look for genuine energy solutions

MULTIMEDIA

Climate activists oppose Japan’s promotion of LNG, hydrogen

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Climate activists hold a protest in front of the Japanese Embassy in Manila on Thursday, to oppose Japan's increased promotion of Liquefied Natural Gas as well as the country’s shift to hydrogen and ammonia as replacements for fossil fuels. The group urged Japan to explore for more sustainable energy solutions as the country hosts the 5th Japan Energy Summit in Tokyo to discuss energy security.