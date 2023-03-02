Japan urged to look for genuine energy solutions

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Climate activists oppose Japan’s promotion of LNG, hydrogen Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 02 2023 01:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Climate activists hold a protest in front of the Japanese Embassy in Manila on Thursday, to oppose Japan's increased promotion of Liquefied Natural Gas as well as the country’s shift to hydrogen and ammonia as replacements for fossil fuels. The group urged Japan to explore for more sustainable energy solutions as the country hosts the 5th Japan Energy Summit in Tokyo to discuss energy security. Read More: Japan energy security Climate change 5th Japan Energy Summit LNG liquefied Natural Gas hydrogen ammonia /entertainment/03/02/23/mitoy-yonting-bids-goodbye-to-iron-heart-as-bungo-killed/overseas/03/02/23/modi-calls-for-unity-at-g20-dominated-by-ukraine/life/03/02/23/food-shorts-new-drinks-anniversary-menu-and-more/sports/03/02/23/nba-suns-win-in-durant-debut-tatum-powers-celtics/life/03/02/23/look-bb-pilipinas-beauties-visit-art-in-island