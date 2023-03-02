MULTIMEDIA

Anwar Ibrahim receives honorary degree from UP Diliman

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (C) receives a diploma from University of the Philippines (UP) Regent Mark Go (L) and President Angelo Jimenez as he is conferred the degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, in Quezon City, on Thursday. Anwar met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during his visit to Manila to boost political, security and economic cooperation.