MULTIMEDIA

Anwar Ibrahim receives honorary degree from UP Diliman

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 02 2023 04:25 PM

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (C) receives a diploma from University of the Philippines (UP) Regent Mark Go (L) and President Angelo Jimenez as he is conferred the degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, in Quezon City, on Thursday. Anwar met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during his visit to Manila to boost political, security and economic cooperation.

Malaysia's new PM Anwar: from prison to power, a dream fulfilled

Malaysia PM vows to continue offering assistance to Bangsamoro people