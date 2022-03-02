Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Home visit to elderly and sick on Ash Wednesday

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2022 12:03 PM

Visiting the sick, elderly on Ash Wednesday

Father Educ Apungan of the Claretian Missionaires administers ash to the elderly and the sick during a home visit in Quezon City as the Catholic Church marks Ash Wednesday. The current easing of the COVID-19 quarantine restrictions to alert level 1 allowed the church to revert to the traditional marking on the foreheads to solemnize the beginning of Lent. 

