Visiting the sick, elderly on Ash Wednesday

Home visit to elderly and sick on Ash Wednesday

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Father Educ Apungan of the Claretian Missionaires administers ash to the elderly and the sick during a home visit in Quezon City as the Catholic Church marks Ash Wednesday. The current easing of the COVID-19 quarantine restrictions to alert level 1 allowed the church to revert to the traditional marking on the foreheads to solemnize the beginning of Lent.