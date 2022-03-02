Manila Cathedral in yellow, blue for Ash Wednesday

MULTIMEDIA

Ash Wednesday sees Manila Cathedral in Ukraine colors

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

The Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, more popularly known as the Manila Cathedral, is bathed in the Ukrainian colors on Ash Wednesday as Pope Francis declared a day of prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine. In his weekly general audience, Francis asked people around the world to remember Ukrainians in underground shelters seeking protection from bombardments and thanked Poland for taking in the bulk of refugees from the war.