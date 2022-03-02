Manila Cathedral in yellow, blue for Ash Wednesday

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ash Wednesday sees Manila Cathedral in Ukraine colors Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 02 2022 10:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, more popularly known as the Manila Cathedral, is bathed in the Ukrainian colors on Ash Wednesday as Pope Francis declared a day of prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine. In his weekly general audience, Francis asked people around the world to remember Ukrainians in underground shelters seeking protection from bombardments and thanked Poland for taking in the bulk of refugees from the war. Remember Ukrainians in shelters, Pope Francis says; thanks Poland for refugee help Read More: Ukraine crisis Ukraine conflict Manila Cathedral Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Pope Francis Ash Wednesday /video/business/03/05/22/agri-industry-group-to-govt-scrap-vat-fuel-excise-tax/sports/03/05/22/nba-bucks-knocks-off-bulls-for-3rd-straight-win/sports/03/05/22/nba-high-scoring-start-boosts-wolves-past-thunder/news/03/05/22/navotas-mayor-tiangco-to-support-marcos-uniteam/sports/03/05/22/nba-balanced-attack-guides-magic-past-raptors