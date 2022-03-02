From dust you came: Observing Ash Wednesday

MULTIMEDIA

From dust you came: Observance of Ash Wednesday as NCR eases COVID-19 restrictions

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipino Catholics receive ash on their foreheads as they mark Ash Wednesday at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church in Manila. The Catholic Church reverted to the traditional rubbing of ashes on the foreheads of Catholics unlike the previous 2 years when priests sprinkled ash on the head.