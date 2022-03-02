From dust you came: Observing Ash Wednesday

Home > News MULTIMEDIA From dust you came: Observance of Ash Wednesday as NCR eases COVID-19 restrictions George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 02 2022 09:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino Catholics receive ash on their foreheads as they mark Ash Wednesday at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church in Manila. The Catholic Church reverted to the traditional rubbing of ashes on the foreheads of Catholics unlike the previous 2 years when priests sprinkled ash on the head. Read More: coronavirus Ash Wednesday Catholic Church Quiapo Church Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene imposition of ashes COVID-19 restrictions Alert level 1 /overseas/03/02/22/moscow-threatens-to-block-russian-language-wikipedia/sports/03/02/22/mlb-season-delayed-after-labor-talks-end-in-stalemate/sports/03/02/22/nba-hornets-signing-isaiah-thomas-to-10-day-deal/entertainment/03/02/22/look-sean-penn-joins-ukraine-exodus-to-poland-on-foot/sports/03/02/22/nba-76ers-eyeing-former-all-star-c-deandre-jordan