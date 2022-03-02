Fr. Robert Reyes leads Ash Wednesday rites outside Comelec

MULTIMEDIA

Running priest calls on Comelec to protect integrity of #Halalan2022

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Online viewers comment as a reporter livestreams the Ash Wednesday rites led by Fr. Robert Reyes, in front of the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. Fr. Reyes reminded the faithful to reflect on the real meaning of Ash Wednesday and urged the Comelec to protect the integrity of the May 9, 2022 elections.