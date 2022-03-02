Fr. Robert Reyes leads Ash Wednesday rites outside Comelec

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Running priest calls on Comelec to protect integrity of #Halalan2022 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 02 2022 08:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Online viewers comment as a reporter livestreams the Ash Wednesday rites led by Fr. Robert Reyes, in front of the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. Fr. Reyes reminded the faithful to reflect on the real meaning of Ash Wednesday and urged the Comelec to protect the integrity of the May 9, 2022 elections. Integrated Bar says concerned over Oplan Baklas, urges Comelec to review policy No 'kodigo' allowed: Comelec sets presidential debate on March 19 Read More: Halalan 2022 Fr. Robert Reyes Comelec Ash Wednesday /video/business/03/05/22/agri-industry-group-to-govt-scrap-vat-fuel-excise-tax/sports/03/05/22/nba-bucks-knocks-off-bulls-for-3rd-straight-win/sports/03/05/22/nba-high-scoring-start-boosts-wolves-past-thunder/news/03/05/22/navotas-mayor-tiangco-to-support-marcos-uniteam/sports/03/05/22/nba-balanced-attack-guides-magic-past-raptors