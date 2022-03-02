Devotees flock to Baclaran Church as NCR shifts to Alert Level 1

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Devotees flock to Baclaran Church as restrictions ease Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 02 2022 03:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees flock to the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, or the Baclaran Church, in Paranaque to attend Ash Wednesday rites as COVID-19 restrictions ease in the National Capital Region. Religious gatherings have been allowed at 100 percent capacity in areas placed under Alert Level 1. 'Joy of the church returned': Philippines celebrates Ash Wednesday as COVID rules lifted Read More: Ash Wednesday Catholic Church Baclaran Church National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help imposition of ashes COVID-19 restrictions Alert level 1 /video/business/03/05/22/agri-industry-group-to-govt-scrap-vat-fuel-excise-tax/sports/03/05/22/nba-bucks-knocks-off-bulls-for-3rd-straight-win/sports/03/05/22/nba-high-scoring-start-boosts-wolves-past-thunder/news/03/05/22/navotas-mayor-tiangco-to-support-marcos-uniteam/sports/03/05/22/nba-balanced-attack-guides-magic-past-raptors