Devotees flock to Baclaran Church as NCR shifts to Alert Level 1

Devotees flock to Baclaran Church as restrictions ease

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2022 03:22 PM

Catholic devotees flock to the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, or the Baclaran Church, in Paranaque to attend Ash Wednesday rites as COVID-19 restrictions ease in the National Capital Region. Religious gatherings have been allowed at 100 percent capacity in areas placed under Alert Level 1.

