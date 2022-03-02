Devotees flock to Baclaran Church as NCR shifts to Alert Level 1

MULTIMEDIA

Devotees flock to Baclaran Church as restrictions ease

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Catholic devotees flock to the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, or the Baclaran Church, in Paranaque to attend Ash Wednesday rites as COVID-19 restrictions ease in the National Capital Region. Religious gatherings have been allowed at 100 percent capacity in areas placed under Alert Level 1.