MULTIMEDIA

Two-wheeled grocery getter

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2021 06:59 PM

A cyclist wearing a face mask as precaution against COVID-19 passes through the Marikina Public Market on Tuesday, a day after the Philippines started its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The country recorded an additional 2,067 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the sixth straight day new infections breached the 2,000 mark.

COVID-19 cases in PH breach 580,000 as over 2,000 add'l infections logged anew