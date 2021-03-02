MULTIMEDIA

Two-wheeled grocery getter

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A cyclist wearing a face mask as precaution against COVID-19 passes through the Marikina Public Market on Tuesday, a day after the Philippines started its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The country recorded an additional 2,067 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the sixth straight day new infections breached the 2,000 mark.