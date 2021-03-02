MULTIMEDIA

PH military receives coronavirus jabs

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Philippine Army Commanding General Jose Faustino Jr. is vaccinated with Sinovac Biotech’s Coronavac, at the national headquarters of the Philippine Army at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Tuesday. The Philippines started its vaccination program Monday after almost a year into various forms of lockdowns. The country aims to inoculate some 70 million people out of 108 million this year in a bid to achieve herd immunity.