Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH military receives coronavirus jabs Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Mar 02 2021 09:18 PM Philippine Army Commanding General Jose Faustino Jr. is vaccinated with Sinovac Biotech's Coronavac, at the national headquarters of the Philippine Army at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Tuesday. The Philippines started its vaccination program Monday after almost a year into various forms of lockdowns. The country aims to inoculate some 70 million people out of 108 million this year in a bid to achieve herd immunity. FAST FACTS: The COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the Philippines