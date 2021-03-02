Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PH military receives coronavirus jabs

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at Mar 02 2021 09:18 PM

PH military receives coronavirus jabs

Philippine Army Commanding General Jose Faustino Jr. is vaccinated with Sinovac Biotech’s Coronavac, at the national headquarters of the Philippine Army at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Tuesday. The Philippines started its vaccination program Monday after almost a year into various forms of lockdowns. The country aims to inoculate some 70 million people out of 108 million this year in a bid to achieve herd immunity.

 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus vaccine   COVID-19 vaccine   Sinovac   Coronavac   Philippine Army   Gen. Jose Faustino Jr.   AFP   military   multimedia   multimedia photos  