Manila DRRMO disinfects Aranque Market

Workers from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) conducts disinfection inside the Aranque market along Recto Avenue, Manila on Tuesday. Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso ordered the entire market closed after several vendors tested positive for COVID-19.