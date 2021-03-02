MULTIMEDIA
First vaccinated Manileños
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 02 2021 11:13 AM
Health workers from Manila show patches indicating they have been administered with the Sinovac vaccine, CoronaVac, at the Sta. Ana Hospital on Tuesday. The Department of Health is on its second day of inoculating health workers as a priority for the first 600,000 vaccines that arrived in the Philippines.
