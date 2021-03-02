Home  >  News

First vaccinated Manileños

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2021 11:13 AM

Health workers from Manila show patches indicating they have been administered with the Sinovac vaccine, CoronaVac, at the Sta. Ana Hospital on Tuesday. The Department of Health is on its second day of inoculating health workers as a priority for the first 600,000 vaccines that arrived in the Philippines. 

