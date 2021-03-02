Home > News MULTIMEDIA Expanding pedestrian infrastructure Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 02 2021 05:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A worker paints a portion of the Pasig City Hall elevated walkway currently under construction, on Tuesday. Several local government units in the metro are expanding pedestrian and sustainable mobility infrastructure such as walkways and bike lanes due to the diminished operational capacity of public transportation as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Majority of Pinoys want bikes, public transport prioritized over private vehicles: survey Imagining Metro Manila as a 'green' capital Read More: elevated walkway pedestrian Pasig sustainable mobility pedestrian foot bridge pedestrian infrastructure multimedia multimedia photos /business/03/02/21/sunod-sunod-na-taas-presyo-sa-petrolyo-idinaing-ng-labor-group/business/03/02/21/trade-chief-says-further-easing-of-restrictions-seen-as-vaccination-progresses/entertainment/03/02/21/in-photos-star-magic-welcomes-newest-barkada-squad-plus/sports/03/02/21/tennis-murray-feels-like-playing-for-his-career-in-every-match/business/03/02/21/bank-lending-declines-by-24-percent-in-january-bangko-sentral