Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Expanding pedestrian infrastructure

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2021 05:33 PM

Expanding pedestrian infrastructure

A worker paints a portion of the Pasig City Hall elevated walkway currently under construction, on Tuesday. Several local government units in the metro are expanding pedestrian and sustainable mobility infrastructure such as walkways and bike lanes due to the diminished operational capacity of public transportation as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.


 

Read More:  elevated walkway   pedestrian   Pasig   sustainable mobility   pedestrian foot bridge   pedestrian infrastructure   multimedia   multimedia photos  