Concerned motorist

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2021 01:54 PM

Concerned motorist

Members of Defend Jobs Philippines hold a protest at a gas station along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 2, 2021. The group urged the government to raise wages instead of hiking prices of fuel, citing the challenges of rising costs amid a national public health emergency.

