Remembering John Matthew Salilig

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Adamson honors alleged hazing victim with candlelighting Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 01 2023 09:08 PM Faculty and students of Adamson University in Manila light candles outside the campus on Wednesday to honor suspected hazing victim John Matthew Salilig. Salilig's body was found in a vacant lot in Cavite after more than a week of being reported missing when a person allegedly involved in the chemical engineering student's death disclosed the location to authorities.