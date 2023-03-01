Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Adamson honors alleged hazing victim with candlelighting

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 01 2023 09:08 PM

Remembering John Matthew Salilig

Faculty and students of Adamson University in Manila light candles outside the campus on Wednesday to honor suspected hazing victim John Matthew Salilig. Salilig’s body was found in a vacant lot in Cavite after more than a week of being reported missing when a person allegedly involved in the chemical engineering student’s death disclosed the location to authorities. 

