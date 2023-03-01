Remembering John Matthew Salilig

MULTIMEDIA

Adamson honors alleged hazing victim with candlelighting

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Faculty and students of Adamson University in Manila light candles outside the campus on Wednesday to honor suspected hazing victim John Matthew Salilig. Salilig’s body was found in a vacant lot in Cavite after more than a week of being reported missing when a person allegedly involved in the chemical engineering student’s death disclosed the location to authorities.