'Purple Action Day' highlights women’s rights

Women's groups hold 'Purple Action Day'

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Women’s rights advocates join the Purple Action Day organized by GABRIELA together with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and Sarilaya at the Liwasang Diokno on Wednesday. The groups marched along Commonwealth avenue to CHR's Liwasang Diokno to push for social justice and recognition of rights for women.