'Purple Action Day' highlights women’s rights

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Women's groups hold 'Purple Action Day' Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 01 2023 12:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Women’s rights advocates join the Purple Action Day organized by GABRIELA together with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and Sarilaya at the Liwasang Diokno on Wednesday. The groups marched along Commonwealth avenue to CHR's Liwasang Diokno to push for social justice and recognition of rights for women. PH hails women this March; gov't launches ‘Purple Wednesdays’ campaign Amazing Women: Filipina health professionals bring care to Turkey quake victims Read More: Purple Action Day Women’s Month CHR Commission on Human Rights Gabriela Sarilaya /overseas/03/01/23/fbi-director-covid-most-likely-caused-by-wuhan-lab-accident/news/03/01/23/cha-cha-di-pa-napapanahon-eksperto/entertainment/03/01/23/boy-abunda-to-liza-soberano-dont-disregard-your-past/sports/03/01/23/carl-tamayo-available-for-ryukyu-in-easl-game-vs-smb/business/03/01/23/marcos-new-sardines-plant-in-batangas-to-spur-growth