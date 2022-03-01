MULTIMEDIA

Where's the subsidy? Oil price hikes ring alarm bells

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters led by Sentro and Akbayan stage a rally, pushing for oil subsidy amid the consecutive oil price increases, at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Tuesday. The groups called for the retrieval of the Marcoses’ multi-billion ill-gotten wealth, which according to the group was more than enough to fund fuel subsidies that can provide relief to the public transport sector.