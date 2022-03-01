MULTIMEDIA
Where's the subsidy? Oil price hikes ring alarm bells
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 01 2022 01:00 PM
Protesters led by Sentro and Akbayan stage a rally, pushing for oil subsidy amid the consecutive oil price increases, at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Tuesday. The groups called for the retrieval of the Marcoses’ multi-billion ill-gotten wealth, which according to the group was more than enough to fund fuel subsidies that can provide relief to the public transport sector.
- /overseas/03/01/22/icc-to-open-probe-on-situation-in-ukraine-prosecutor
- /entertainment/03/01/22/hbo-go-streams-30-batman-titles-ahead-of-new-film
- /sports/03/01/22/nba-antetokounmpo-scores-26-as-bucks-overpower-hornets
- /business/03/01/22/high-debt-to-gdp-ratio-not-cause-for-worry-bsp
- /sports/03/01/22/nba-deaaron-fox-trey-lyles-lead-kings-past-thunder