Visiting Baclaran Church under Alert Level 1

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Baclaran Church gears up for Holy Week Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 01 2022 05:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A child visits the Baclaran Church in Pasay City on Tuesday, the first day the capital region and other areas were put under the lowest COVID-19 alert level. The church is undergoing beautification as it readies for full capacity, the first time since the start of the pandemic, and for the influx of devotees this coming Holy Week. Catholic church reverts to ashes on forehead on Ash Wednesday Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Alert Level 1 Baclaran Church Holy Week Holy Week 2022 /news/03/01/22/ka-leody-urges-use-of-eco-friendly-campaign-materials/news/03/01/22/robredo-church-a-partner-of-govt-to-bring-good/business/03/01/22/virus-wave-deepens-grim-conditions-for-hong-kong-domestic-workers/news/03/01/22/robredo-supporters-ask-sc-to-stop-comelecs-oplan-baklas/sports/03/01/22/northports-malonzo-ready-to-keep-playing-through-injury