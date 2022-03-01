Visiting Baclaran Church under Alert Level 1

MULTIMEDIA

Baclaran Church gears up for Holy Week

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A child visits the Baclaran Church in Pasay City on Tuesday, the first day the capital region and other areas were put under the lowest COVID-19 alert level. The church is undergoing beautification as it readies for full capacity, the first time since the start of the pandemic, and for the influx of devotees this coming Holy Week.