MULTIMEDIA Traffic heavy as NCR eases COVID-19 restrictions Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 01 2022 10:26 AM People cross a footbridge as traffic builds up along EDSA in Quezon City on Tuesday. The IATF placed NCR and 38 other areas nationwide under Alert Level 1 from March 1-8, the loosest COVID-19 restrictions, after the country logged less than 2,000 coronavirus infections during the past 8 days. Metro Manila, 38 other areas to shift to Alert Level 1 starting March 1 - Palace