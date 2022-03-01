MULTIMEDIA

Traffic heavy as NCR eases COVID-19 restrictions

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People cross a footbridge as traffic builds up along EDSA in Quezon City on Tuesday. The IATF placed NCR and 38 other areas nationwide under Alert Level 1 from March 1-8, the loosest COVID-19 restrictions, after the country logged less than 2,000 coronavirus infections during the past 8 days.