Protecting pets from rabies

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rabies Awareness Month kicks off Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 01 2022 01:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pets receive anti-rabies vaccines during a kickoff ceremony of Rabies Awareness Month in Pasig City Tuesday. The activity is in line with the objectives of the Anti-Rabies Act of 2007, aiming to protect and promote peoples’ right to health through various prevention and eradication measures. Read More: 2022 Rabies Awareness Month Pasig City anti-rabies act of 2007 rabies /entertainment/03/01/22/aretha-franklins-granddaughter-tries-luck-on-american-idol/overseas/03/01/22/icc-to-open-probe-on-situation-in-ukraine-prosecutor/entertainment/03/01/22/hbo-go-streams-30-batman-titles-ahead-of-new-film/sports/03/01/22/nba-antetokounmpo-scores-26-as-bucks-overpower-hornets/business/03/01/22/high-debt-to-gdp-ratio-not-cause-for-worry-bsp