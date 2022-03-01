Protecting pets from rabies

MULTIMEDIA

Rabies Awareness Month kicks off

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Pets receive anti-rabies vaccines during a kickoff ceremony of Rabies Awareness Month in Pasig City Tuesday. The activity is in line with the objectives of the Anti-Rabies Act of 2007, aiming to protect and promote peoples’ right to health through various prevention and eradication measures.