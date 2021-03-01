Home  >  News

PGH Director receives first authorized COVID-19 vaccine in PH

Posted at Mar 01 2021 11:24 AM

Philippine General Hospital Director Gerardo Legaspi is inoculated with the first dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the PGH on Monday. The Philippines received 600,00 doses of the COVID19 vaccines from Bejing-based Sinovac Biotech on February 28 as the health department aims to roll out the administration of the vaccine in 2-3 weeks. 

