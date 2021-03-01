Home > News MULTIMEDIA PGH Director receives first authorized COVID-19 vaccine in PH PCOO-OGMPA Posted at Mar 01 2021 11:24 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Philippine General Hospital Director Gerardo Legaspi is inoculated with the first dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the PGH on Monday. The Philippines received 600,00 doses of the COVID19 vaccines from Bejing-based Sinovac Biotech on February 28 as the health department aims to roll out the administration of the vaccine in 2-3 weeks. PGH head receives first ever COVID-19 vaccine jab in PH Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus SINOVAC PGH Gerado Legaspi multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/03/01/21/watch-how-xian-lim-pulled-off-coron-surprise-for-kim-chiu/sports/03/01/21/pba-rain-or-shine-taps-chris-gavina-as-new-head-coach/entertainment/03/01/21/vin-abrenica-sophie-albert-expecting-baby-girl/business/03/01/21/airasia-holds-33-seat-sale-with-flights-as-low-as-p93-to-boracay-bohol-cebu/overseas/03/01/21/south-koreas-moon-says-olympics-may-be-chance-for-north-korea-us-talks