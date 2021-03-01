MULTIMEDIA

Health workers group pushes for safe and efficacious vaccine vs. COVID-19

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Alliance of Health Workers stage a protest on Monday to express their frustration over the government's alleged inconsistent pronouncements and decisions on the coronavirus vaccine issue, in front of the Lung Center of the Philippines, one of the referral hospitals for COVID-19 cases. The group urged the government to provide the safest and most efficacious COVID-19 vaccine for all Filipinos particularly all health workers.