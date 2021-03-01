MULTIMEDIA

Duque administers Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III administers the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Dr. Eileen Aniceto, Emergency Medicine and Outpatient Department Manager of the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on Monday. The vials of CoronaVac were initially distributed to public hospitals in Metro Manila handling coronavirus cases including the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Tala, Caloocan, Lung Center of the Philippines, Pasig City General Hospital, Philippine General Hospital, the Philippine National Police General Hospital in Camp Crame and military hospital V. Luna Medical Center as the health department prioritizes the inoculation of health workers involved in the COVID-19 response.