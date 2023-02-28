Home > News MULTIMEDIA PAWs celebrate 'World Spay Day' Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 28 2023 03:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pet owners avail of free spay service (‘kapon’ in Filipino) provided by animal rights organization Philippine Animal Welfare Society at the PAWs shelter grounds in Quezon City on Tuesday. The event was organized to mark the “World Spay Day” to advocate spaying and neutering as means to save lives of companion animals. Read More: World Spay Day Philippine Animal Welfare Society PAWs pets animals /classified-odd/02/28/23/cat-that-survived-condo-fall-dies-due-to-poor-health/business/02/28/23/ph-seen-to-earn-nearly-p83-b-for-durian-exports-this-year-exec/life/02/28/23/tech-shorts-pop-culture-festival-new-game-and-more/life/02/28/23/robinsons-hotels-to-roll-out-24-hour-stays/entertainment/02/28/23/several-top-k-pop-artists-to-make-comebacks-in-march