MMDA inaugurates Libertad Sewage Treatment Plant

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 28 2023 01:09 PM

Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman Atty. Romando Artes (left) shows a sample of treated waste water during the inauguration of the Libertad Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Wastewater Interceptor at the Libertad floodwater pumping station in Pasay City on Tuesday. The project, which is part of the Manila Bay rehabilitation program, was constructed to reduce fecal coliform levels in the bay.

