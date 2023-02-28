‘Manila Bay para sa tao, hindi negosyo’

MULTIMEDIA
Fisherfolk slam Manila Bay reclamation
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 28 2023 01:01 PM
Fishermen from Cavite, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Navotas, and Bulacan conduct a fluvial protest, calling for the protection of their welfare amid an ongoing reclamation project in front of the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on Tuesday. Fisherfolk cited the impact to their livelihood of the reclamation project in Manila Bay and called instead for genuine rehabilitation of the area.
