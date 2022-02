MULTIMEDIA

Support for Ukrainians in Russian invasion

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Various rights groups join in solidarity calling for a stop to the war in Ukraine during a gathering in Quezon City in Quezon City on Monday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has resulted in the killing of dozens of civilians and displaced hundreds of thousands, including Filipino expats and workers.

