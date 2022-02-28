Home  >  News

Ukrainian expats say “No to War’

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 28 2022 03:57 PM

‘Stop the war in Ukraine’

Ukrainian expatriates and supporters hold express solidarity as they call for a stop to the war in Ukraine during a gathering in Makati City on Monday. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 24, killing at least 198 Ukrainians and displacing hundreds of thousands due to the ongoing conflict. 

