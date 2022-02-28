‘Stop the war in Ukraine’

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ukrainian expats say “No to War’ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 28 2022 03:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ukrainian expatriates and supporters hold express solidarity as they call for a stop to the war in Ukraine during a gathering in Makati City on Monday. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 24, killing at least 198 Ukrainians and displacing hundreds of thousands due to the ongoing conflict. Read More: Ukraine Russia Philippines Ukrainian expatriates solidarity conflict crisis war ukraine crisis /news/02/28/22/pagkabit-ng-campaign-posters-sa-mga-puno-kinondena-ng-denr/business/02/28/22/sm-investment-posts-p385-b-net-income-up-65-pct/entertainment/02/28/22/look-new-batman-cast-graces-london-red-carpet/business/02/28/22/ilo-calls-for-human-centered-recovery-from-pandemic/entertainment/02/28/22/paano-naging-close-sina-kyle-echarri-chie-filomeno