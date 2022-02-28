‘Stop the war in Ukraine’

MULTIMEDIA

Ukrainian expats say “No to War’

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Ukrainian expatriates and supporters hold express solidarity as they call for a stop to the war in Ukraine during a gathering in Makati City on Monday. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 24, killing at least 198 Ukrainians and displacing hundreds of thousands due to the ongoing conflict.