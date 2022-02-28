Preparing for Ash Wednesday

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Catholic church reverts to imposition of ashes on the forehead for Ash Wednesday ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 28 2022 12:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fr. Jerry Jabunal, parish priest of Jesus The Divine Healer Parish in Tahanan Village, Paranaque City oversees the burning of palm fronds in preparation for Ash Wednesday on Monday. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines recently issued its guidelines allowing the rubbing of ashes on the forehead as COVID-19 restrictions ease around the country. Read More: Lenten Season Ash Wednesday imposition of ashes Jesus The Divine Healer Parish Tahanan Village Paranaque City /entertainment/02/28/22/kris-aquino-stays-offline-as-she-goes-through-new-procedure/news/02/28/22/over-6000-schools-eligible-to-hold-in-person-classes/sports/02/28/22/ph-to-kick-off-2022-trek-uci-gravel-world-series/entertainment/02/28/22/jonas-someone-to-love-me-music-video-released/sports/02/28/22/boxers-to-be-honored-in-psa-awards-night