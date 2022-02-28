Preparing for Ash Wednesday

MULTIMEDIA

Catholic church reverts to imposition of ashes on the forehead for Ash Wednesday

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Fr. Jerry Jabunal, parish priest of Jesus The Divine Healer Parish in Tahanan Village, Paranaque City oversees the burning of palm fronds in preparation for Ash Wednesday on Monday. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines recently issued its guidelines allowing the rubbing of ashes on the forehead as COVID-19 restrictions ease around the country.