Jeepney fare hike pushed as oil prices soar

Drivers push for 1-peso fare hike amid rising fuel prices

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Posted at Feb 28 2022 01:49 PM | Updated as of Feb 28 2022 02:12 PM

A jeepney driver refuels at a gasoline station in Manila on Monday amid increasing oil prices. Transport groups urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to allow the 1-peso fare hike, increasing the minimum fare to P10, as fuel prices continue to soar. 

