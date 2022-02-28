Jeepney fare hike pushed as oil prices soar

MULTIMEDIA

Drivers push for 1-peso fare hike amid rising fuel prices

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

A jeepney driver refuels at a gasoline station in Manila on Monday amid increasing oil prices. Transport groups urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to allow the 1-peso fare hike, increasing the minimum fare to P10, as fuel prices continue to soar.