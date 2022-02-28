Jeepney fare hike pushed as oil prices soar

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Drivers push for 1-peso fare hike amid rising fuel prices Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Posted at Feb 28 2022 01:49 PM | Updated as of Feb 28 2022 02:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A jeepney driver refuels at a gasoline station in Manila on Monday amid increasing oil prices. Transport groups urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to allow the 1-peso fare hike, increasing the minimum fare to P10, as fuel prices continue to soar. P1 dagdag-pasahe sa mga jeep, muling hiniling ng mga tsuper Read More: oil price hike transport organization jeepney drivers fare hike LTFRB /entertainment/02/28/22/blackpinks-ros-tests-positive-for-covid-19/sports/02/28/22/fiba-coach-chot-not-bothered-by-clamor-for-tab-baldwin/sports/02/28/22/nba-cj-mccollum-nets-22-as-pelicans-cruise-past-lakers/business/02/28/22/bank-lending-expands-85-pct-in-january-bsp/sports/02/28/22/nba-green-nuggets-roll-over-host-trail-blazers