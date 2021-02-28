MULTIMEDIA

First vaccines arrive

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

President Duterte (4th from left) and Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian (3rd from left) walk away from a Chinese military aircraft carrying the first batch of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac, the first shipment of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to arrive in the country, at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on February 28, 2021. Designated government hospitals will start administering part of the 600,000 doses that arrived on Monday.