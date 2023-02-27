MULTIMEDIA
PNP gets new equipment for Capability Enhancement Program
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 27 2023 03:49 PM
The Philippine National Police led by PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. presents newly procured equipment as part of the PNP Capability Enhancement Program at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday. The equipment consists of vehicles, motorcycles, firearms, and 2 high speed tactical watercrafts, with a total acquisition costs of 1.2 billion pesos, will be distributed to different police regional offices.
