MULTIMEDIA

PNP gets new equipment for Capability Enhancement Program

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The Philippine National Police led by PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. presents newly procured equipment as part of the PNP Capability Enhancement Program at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday. The equipment consists of vehicles, motorcycles, firearms, and 2 high speed tactical watercrafts, with a total acquisition costs of 1.2 billion pesos, will be distributed to different police regional offices.