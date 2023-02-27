Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Groups demand a stop to seabed quarrying in Manila Bay

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2023 04:15 PM

‘No to seabed quarrying’

Anti-mining groups hold a picket in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Quezon City on Monday. The group demanded a halt to seabed quarrying in Manila Bay citing its impact to the livelihood of fisherfolk. 

Read More:  Manila Bay   seabed quarrying   Department of Environment and Natural Resources   DENR  