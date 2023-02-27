Marcos launches Kadiwa project in Cebu

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos visits Cebu, launches Kadiwa project Rey Baniquet, PNA Posted at Feb 27 2023 02:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. checks products and goods being sold at lower prices during the launch of Kadiwa ng Pangulo at the Cebu Provincial Capitol Grounds in Cebu City on Monday. Marcos was also set to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cebu Rapid Bus Transit. For first time as president, Marcos Jr. returns to Cebu to launch multiple projects Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr Bogbong Marcos Cebu Kadiwa Bus Rapid Transit /sports/02/27/23/uaap-volleyball-ue-boys-take-top-spot-after-round-1/news/02/27/23/colorado-man-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-for-killing-filipino-wife/entertainment/02/27/23/plane-fil-am-actors-on-what-the-film-means-to-them/news/02/27/23/100-tao-hinihinalang-na-food-poison-sa-sulu/sports/02/27/23/pvl-coach-believes-f2s-dy-galang-regaining-peak-form