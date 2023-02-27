Marcos launches Kadiwa project in Cebu

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos visits Cebu, launches Kadiwa project

Rey Baniquet, PNA

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. checks products and goods being sold at lower prices during the launch of Kadiwa ng Pangulo at the Cebu Provincial Capitol Grounds in Cebu City on Monday. Marcos was also set to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cebu Rapid Bus Transit.