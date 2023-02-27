MULTIMEDIA

De Lima appeals, “ipagdasal n'yo ako"

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Former Senator Leila De Lima shouts, “Ipagdasal n'yo ako!” to her supporters as she exits from a scheduled court hearing on drugs and corruption charges at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on Monday. De Lima has appealed to the court to dismiss one of the 2 pending drug cases against her, after being imprisoned for six years now.