Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Manila weather gets warmer

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2022 05:15 PM

Respite from the heat

Kids beat the heat by wading in a portable pool along Mel Lopez Avenue in Tondo, Manila on Sunday. Metro Manila recorded its highest temperature at the NAIA, Pasay weather station at 34.7 degrees Celsius last February 21 with PAGASA yet to declare the onset of the dry or summer season.

Read More:  heat   Manila   portable pool   Tondo  