Preparing for Fire Prevention Month

MULTIMEDIA
Firefighters promote Fire Prevention Month
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 27 2022 04:17 PM
Firefighter groups parade along Elliptical Road in Quezon City on Sunday, a few days before the observance of Fire Prevention Month in March. The month-long event aims to raise awareness and preparedness in preventing and responding to fire incidences, particularly during the summer months.
