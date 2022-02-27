Home  >  News

Firefighters promote Fire Prevention Month

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2022 04:17 PM

Preparing for Fire Prevention Month

Firefighter groups parade along Elliptical Road in Quezon City on Sunday, a few days before the observance of Fire Prevention Month in March. The month-long event aims to raise awareness and preparedness in preventing and responding to fire incidences, particularly during the summer months.

