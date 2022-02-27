Eco group calls for stronger anti-plastic treaty

MULTIMEDIA

Environmental advocates call for stronger anti-plastic treaty

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the EcoWaste Coalition hold a creative action against plastic pollution at the Quezon City Hall on Sunday. The group called on governments participating in the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya to agree to negotiate for a strong plastics treaty to prevent and remedy plastic pollution and its toxic impacts.