Eco group calls for stronger anti-plastic treaty

Environmental advocates call for stronger anti-plastic treaty
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 27 2022 12:15 PM

Members of the EcoWaste Coalition hold a creative action against plastic pollution at the Quezon City Hall on Sunday. The group called on governments participating in the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya to agree to negotiate for a strong plastics treaty to prevent and remedy plastic pollution and its toxic impacts.

Big brands call for global pact to cut plastic production
Philippines contributes to over one-third of world's ocean plastic waste - study