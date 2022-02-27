Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Environmental advocates call for stronger anti-plastic treaty

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2022 12:15 PM

Eco group calls for stronger anti-plastic treaty

Members of the EcoWaste Coalition hold a creative action against plastic pollution at the Quezon City Hall on Sunday. The group called on governments participating in the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya to agree to negotiate for a strong plastics treaty to prevent and remedy plastic pollution and its toxic impacts. 

Read More:  plastic pollution   Ecowaste Coalition   United Nations Environment Assembly   plastic treaty   plastic   plastics   environment   pollution   plastic waste  