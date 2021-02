MULTIMEDIA

Robredo supporters organize 'Bayanihan Ride'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Some supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo stop by the People Power Monument during their Bayanihan Ride on Saturday. The motorcade organized by private individuals aims to show support as well as heed Robredo's call to collect in-kind donations to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.