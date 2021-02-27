Home > News MULTIMEDIA Premature pickings George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 27 2021 04:11 PM | Updated as of Feb 27 2021 06:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Sixty-two-year-old Nanay Glo prematurely harvests her vegetables from their urban farm by the Marikina riverbanks on Saturday. Residents rushed to harvest their crops after seeing the trucks and back hoes of DPWH this morning to dredge the area as part of the Marikina River restoration project. Read More: urban gardening urban farming vegetables Marikina Riverbanks dredging operations DPWH multimedia multimedia photos /sports/02/27/21/lebron-hits-back-at-football-star-ibrahimovic-criticism-of-political-activism/entertainment/02/27/21/francine-diaz-ibinahagi-ang-estado-ng-samahan-nila-ni-kyle-echarri/news/02/27/21/di-na-masyadong-hassle-unified-travel-protocols-ikinatuwa-ng-dot/business/02/27/21/farmgate-price-ng-baboy-hindi-na-kayang-babaan-ayon-sa-pork-producers-group/news/02/27/21/over-500000-astrazeneca-covid-19-shots-to-arrive-in-ph-march-1-galvez