Premature pickings

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Sixty-two-year-old Nanay Glo prematurely harvests her vegetables from their urban farm by the Marikina riverbanks on Saturday. Residents rushed to harvest their crops after seeing the trucks and back hoes of DPWH this morning to dredge the area as part of the Marikina River restoration project.