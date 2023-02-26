MULTIMEDIA

'Natatanging Nilalang'

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

A father interacts with his child during the “Happy Walk” event organized by the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines Inc. (DSAPI) at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Sunday. The 2023 observance of the National Down Syndrome Consciousness Month with the theme “Natatanging Nilalang” aims to put focus on the rights of children with Down syndrome and espouse dignity and respect from everyone.