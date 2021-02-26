Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PGH workers demand safer vaccine

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 26 2021 02:52 PM

PGH workers demand safer vaccine

Philippine General Hospital (PGH) health workers stage a protest outside the facility on Taft Avenue in Manila on Friday. Led by the All UP Workers Union, doctors, nurses, and students demanded the government provide them with a safe COVID-19 vaccine with high efficacy and effectivity. This, as the first batch of vaccines from Chinese firm Sinovac is set to arrive Sunday, amid concerns over its use for medical workers. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   vaccine   Chinese   Sinovac   Pfizer   PGH   health workers   multimedia   multimedia photos  