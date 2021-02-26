MULTIMEDIA
PGH workers demand safer vaccine
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 26 2021 02:52 PM
Philippine General Hospital (PGH) health workers stage a protest outside the facility on Taft Avenue in Manila on Friday. Led by the All UP Workers Union, doctors, nurses, and students demanded the government provide them with a safe COVID-19 vaccine with high efficacy and effectivity. This, as the first batch of vaccines from Chinese firm Sinovac is set to arrive Sunday, amid concerns over its use for medical workers.
