MULTIMEDIA

Educating voters

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A Commission on Elections officer hands out a voter registration kit to a market vendor during the “Walkah-walkah: A Voter Education Campaign” at the Bgy. Talipapa Market in Quezon City on Friday. The project aims to educate the general public on how to efficiently accomplish their forms and where to submit them for registration before the deadline on September 30, 2021.