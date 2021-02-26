Home > News MULTIMEDIA Educating voters George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 26 2021 01:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A Commission on Elections officer hands out a voter registration kit to a market vendor during the “Walkah-walkah: A Voter Education Campaign” at the Bgy. Talipapa Market in Quezon City on Friday. The project aims to educate the general public on how to efficiently accomplish their forms and where to submit them for registration before the deadline on September 30, 2021. Read More: election Halalan2022 voter education Comelec public multimedia multimedia photos /news/02/26/21/dahil-sa-selos-1-patay-1-sugatan-sa-pamamaril-sa-loob-ng-quarantine-facility-sa-iloilo/entertainment/02/26/21/erich-gonzales-shares-why-its-best-to-invest-on-properties/overseas/02/26/21/japan-wildfire-rages-for-5th-day-more-households-to-be-urged-to-evacuate/video/news/02/26/21/taxi-bumangga-sa-concrete-barrier-sa-cubao/spotlight/02/26/21/hunt-for-covid-19-origins-questions-surface-over-chinas-testing-of-suspect-animals